Television

Back in the makeup chair, Bob Odenkirk returns to work on ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk
Less than two months after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on set, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is back at work on the AMC drama.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
It’s all good, man! Bob Odenkirk has returned to work on the AMC drama “Better Call Saul” after having a heart attack in July.

The Emmy-winning writer tweeted the update Wednesday morning, sharing a photo of himself having his character‘s makeup applied.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he wrote less than two months after the health scare. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

Odenkirk, who plays sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) on the “Breaking Bad” prequel, tipped his hat to makeup pro Cheri Montesanto for “making me not ugly for shooting!”

Moments after posting that tweet, the “Mr. Show” alum was seemingly well enough to joke with his “W/Bob and David” collaborator David Cross, who apparently had “a little bit of potato salad left” that was up for grabs. On brand, Odenkirk requested that Cross “deep freeze some” for him.

The improv vet, who remained active on Twitter during his work hiatus, also retweeted a satire news story written by his son, Nate Odenkirk, and a plug for Season 2 of Hulu’s “Wu Tang: An American Saga.”

In late July, the 58-year-old star collapsed on the New Mexico set of “Better Call Saul” while it was in production on its sixth and final season. Odenkirk was hospitalized for a “heart-related incident,” which he later clarified was a blockage that caused a small heart attack.

Days after the collapse, the actor tweeted that he would “take a beat to recover” and thanked AMC and Sony Television for their “next level” support.

Odenkirk’s absence has not impacted the show’s premiere date, The Times has confirmed, nor the planned run for the final season, which is slated to debut early next year.

Reps for AMC did not provide comment when reached by The Times Wednesday.

Television
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

