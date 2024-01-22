Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ blames the border crisis in the overdose death of his son

Rick Harrison, pictured with his late son, Adam Harrison, says fentanyl “is just flowing over the borders.”

Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality “Pawn Stars” personality Richard “Rick” Harrison, died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.

On Monday, Harrison, through his rep, told TMZ that his son had overdosed on fentanyl.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed that Adam Harrison died Friday and asked for privacy for the family while they grieve.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the statement said. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police were investigating Adam Harrison’s death, which was first reported by TMZ. Although “Pawn Stars” did feature Rick Harrison’s oldest son, Corey, Adam Harrison was not featured on the series.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” wrote Rick Harrison in an Instagram tribute over the weekend.

In 2023, fatalites from drug overdoses surpassed 112,000 for the first time in the nation’s history. With its staggering death toll, according to a December NPR report, the drug crisis in America has eclipsed epidemics of the past including the 1980s crack cocaine crisis and the prescription opioid epidemic of the aughts.

According to NPR, public health experts foresee debates over how to address the crisis ramping up and becoming especially polarizing during an election year.

“Democratic and Republican politicians have promised to stop or sharply curtail fentanyl smuggling from the Mexico into the U.S., but analysts tell NPR no one has proposed a plan that would accomplish that goal,” the outlet reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.