Chris Gauthier, ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Eureka’ character actor, dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, a character actor who appeared in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several CW series, has died. He was 48.

The Canadian-British actor died Friday morning “suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness,” according to a Monday statement from his management company, RED Management.

“He was a kind, witty, passionate and empathetic man and we will all miss him dearly. Our hearts go out to his family that he spoke of with such love and pride and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the RED statement added.

Advertisement

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally,” his talent agency, TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent, told TVLine. “On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Television ‘Once Upon a Time’: Scott Michael Foster’s Kristoff makes the ‘Frozen’ leap Scott Michael Foster seems to be as laid back as his character Kristoff is on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Gauthier notably played Captain Hook’s sidekick William Smee in ABC’s Disney fairy-tale-inspired prime-time drama “Once Upon a Time,” which ran on ABC from 2012 to 2018. He also played the cafe owner Vincent in SyFy’s adventure-comedy “Eureka” and appeared in the 2003 slasher film “Freddy vs. Jason,” CBS’ “Harper’s Island,” Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” USA’s “Psych” and the CW’s “Smallville,” “iZombie” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

Chris Gauthier puts his hand over Emilie De Ravin’s mouth as if to kidnap her in an episode of “Once Upon a Time.” (David Gray / Disney via Getty Images)

“Our Eureka family lost one of our own this week,” tweeted “Eureka” co-star Jordan Danger, who played Zoe in the series, which ran from 2006 to 2012. “Chris Gauthier was the kindest, coolest guy you ever met. He was a true talent, a real actor. I never met one person who had a remotely bad thing to say about Chris. He was just the realest and sweetest there was. ... If you knew Chris, you loved Chris. We’ll miss you so much buddy”

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook on “OUAT,” mourned his former co-star on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the series and writing: “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to [his wife] and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

“Oh no. Rest easy Chris. I’m so sorry [Colin]. Healing love and light to all who love him,” commented co-star Lana Parilla, who played the Evil Queen on the series.

“OUAT” co-showrunner Adam Horowitz wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”

Advertisement

Co-star Raphael Sbarge, who played Jiminy Cricket/Dr. Archibald Hopper on the show, added: “The dear Chris Gauthier, aka @captaingauthier ... has passed — and we all morn [sic] the news. A sweeter, happier soul would be hard to find. A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent. Flights of Angels, Captain. #Onceuponatime”

“Still in shock over the passing of our friend Chris Gauthier,” tweeted Sean Maguire, the series’ Robin Hood. “He was such a lovely guy. Loved talking about football and our kids together. Such warm kind man. I send all my love to his wife children and friends. He’ll be hugely missed by everyone that knew him.”

“I didn’t know Chris well but I filmed a scene with him on Smallville once and I had such a blast with him. his energy was electric. he was a delight. It’s very sad to hear this news. RIP buddy,” wrote “Smallville” actor Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the “Superman” prequel series.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” actor and friend Lee Majdoub tweeted: “you were one of a kind, my friend. Thank you for your light, your positivity, & your guidance through the years. Most importantly, thank you for all the laughs we shared. Wouldn’t be here without you. You will be missed, ‘Vivtorrrrria!!!’”

Gauthier is survived by his wife and two children.