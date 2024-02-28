Andy Cohen rep speaks out amid ‘RHONY’ star Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit: ‘Completely false’

Leah McSweeney said, “Your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment.” She sued Andy Cohen, Bravo and NBCUniversal on Tuesday.

Andy Cohen‘s team has spoken out after “Real Housewives” star Leah McSweeney sued the TV personality, Bravo and NBCUniversal for encouraging a “dangerous work environment” and “substance abuse.”

In a statement shared with The Times on Wednesday, a representative for Cohen said, “the claims against Andy are completely false.” The response made no direct mention of McSweeney, who filed Tuesday in New York federal court, nor her allegations.

She is also taking legal action against unscripted TV outlet Shed Media US, and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward, The Times has learned.

McSweeney shared the news of her lawsuit on Tuesday evening, telling her Instagram followers in a statement that “your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees.”

In her statement — which made no mention of Cohen — McSweeney slammed the “Real Housewives” franchise’s bosses for allegedly creating a “workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated.” The 41-year-old fashion designer, who has previously spoken about her struggles with addiction, said the alleged behind-the-scenes substance abuse “is something I most definitely did not sign up for.”

She added: “There is nothing more important than my sobriety, without it I risk losing everything.”

In the 109-page lawsuit, reviewed by The Times, McSweeney alleges that “Housewives” producers were aware of her battle with addiction and mental health disorders, but discriminated against her by “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities.” McSweeney’s complaint also alleged Cohen “engages in cocaine use” with other “Housewives” stars, Bravo personalities and “his employees.”

The suit alleged that the TV host’s alleged cocaine use promotes “a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse,” one that McSweeney claims does not accommodate employees who are disabled and trying to remain drug-free.

The “Housewives” franchise has been embroiled in a web of allegations in recent months. Last week, Cohen reportedly faced allegations of sexual harassment from former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Brandi Glanville. Page Six reported on Feb. 22 that Glanville’s legal team sent a letter to Cohen, alleging that in 2022 he sent the ex-model a video of himself “obviously inebriated” speaking about wanting to engage in sexual acts with another Bravo personality.

In response to the allegations, Cohen posted on X: “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

And before raising sexual assault claims of her own, Glanville was accused in January of sexual harassment and assault by “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Caroline Manzo.

McSweeney officially joined the “RHONY” main cast in 2020 for Season 12, but seemingly confirmed her departure from the series two years later. In 2022, she shared a TikTok video in which she refers to herself as “a former ‘Real Housewife of New York.’”

The “Chaos Theory” author said on Instagram that she hopes her lawsuit helps reality TV return to its roots: “To authentically depict the complexities of life while offering genuine support to those who share their stories.”

She added: “Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others’ all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets.”

McSweeney is seeking an unspecified amount in damages including payment for legal fees, lost wages, and mental and emotional distress. She seeks a trial by jury.

A legal representative for McSweeney did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Times researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.