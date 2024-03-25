Candiace Dillard Bassett says ‘see you later’ to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac” — but hints she might come back later.

Candiace Dillard Bassett is taking a “break” from “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” the show’s network, Bravo, said Monday on its website.

“This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,’“ Dillard Bassett told People in a statement.

The former Miss United States and Obama campaign staffer cited a desire to focus on upcoming music and acting ventures. She hinted at an eventual return to the series but did not give a timeline, focusing instead on thanking fans for their loyalty.

“Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!” she told the outlet.

Bravo representatives did not respond immediately Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

“Candiace Dillard-Bassett is an iconic Housewife, period. She elevated RHOP, and it loses a major force with her exit!,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response.

Dillard Bassett joined “Real Housewives” during Season 3 in 2018, and her wedding to chef Chris Bassett was featured in Season 4.

The Howard University graduate captivated “Real Housewives” fans with her sharp tongue, which earned her a spot on host Andy Cohen’s list of “Shade Assassins.” She and co-star Monique Samuels were each charged with second-degree assault after an incident caught on Bravo cameras in 2019, in which Samuels grabbed Dillard Bassett by the hair. Both charges were later dismissed.

Season 8 saw tension between her and fellow housewives Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, which appears unlikely to be resolved during the reunion on March 31. The trailer for the reunion showed Dillard Bassett reaffirming her previous claims against the two and calling Dixon a “loser.”

Dixon is rumored to be leaving the cast as well, according to the Jasmine Brand. Bravo did not respond Monday to requests for confirmation.