Kenya Moore leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after suspension for alleged revenge porn

Kenya Moore is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 seasons — and the messy cause isn’t very secret.

The 53-year-old, who first joined the cast in Season 5, was suspended indefinitely from the show after allegedly sharing images of fellow housewife Brittany Eady performing a sexual act at the grand opening of the Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

Now, Moore and Bravo have decided to part ways, at least for the time being — Moore hasn’t been fired, and the network is allegedly leaving a door open for her return, but she will not appear on “RHOA” Season 16, according to TMZ. Bravo declined to comment on the situation when reached by The Times.

Moore kept her comments on the matter brief, tweeting on Tuesday, “You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever.”

The former Miss USA defended herself on X (formerly Twitter) after her suspension, posting on June 8 that “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

Moore and Eady’s feud also featured another allegation of criminal behavior: that Eady had threatened Moore with a gun, something both Eady and the network said didn’t happen.

Eady hit back against the allegations against her and also against Moore’s behavior, posting on Instagram that “It never feels good to be targeted or HAZED by someone who I thought would embrace me into a new circle... For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever.”