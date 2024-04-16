Advertisement
Television

Crystal Kung Minkoff says her ‘Real Housewives’ days are over: ‘It was a blessing’

An Asian woman with long, dark hair smiling in an off-the-shoulders black gown and a thin necklace.
Crystal Kung Minkoff is leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she announced earlier this week.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise is down another star.

Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed she is stepping away from the cameras and will not return for Season 14 of the series. Kung Minkoff announced her departure in a laid-back Instagram video shared Monday. “It’s very bittersweet,” she said.

“Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” the entrepreneur, wearing a blush-colored hoodie, told fans. “Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

An illustration of Andy Cohen

Company Town

For Subscribers

Andy Cohen turned Bravo into a cable powerhouse. Now the ‘king of reality TV’ faces his own drama

Bravo and the producers of shows such as “Real Housewives” face a slew of allegations and lawsuits claiming bullying, harassment and unfair labor practices.

April 3, 2024

Kung Minkoff, the wife of filmmaker Rob Minkoff and mother of two, joined the hit Bravo series when Season 11 premiered in May 2021. She became the first Asian American housewife to take the “RHOBH” spotlight. Representing the Asian American community, the Real Coco coconut water boss, 41, said in her video, was “a lot of weight” on her shoulders, but she has come to understand “what that meant for people.”

Advertisement

In October 2021, Kung Minkoff told The Times that she didn’t seek out the “Real Housewives” opportunity but rather was approached “during the height” of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The rise in crimes against Asians the next year was also an impetus for her to join the show.

“When I thought about it, I was like, you know, if I don’t do it, they’re gonna pick someone else, and they might not be Asian. And then that’s one less person in the AAPI community that won’t be on TV, right?,” she said in 2021. “So then it just was this constant, like, pressure of representation that I take very seriously.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Sutton Stracke, left, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff are in an already explosive season fueled by curiosity over Erika "Jayne" Girardi's involvement in her estranged husband's public embezzlement scandal. The three women have been at the center of some of the season's standout moments related and unrelated to the ordeal. Photographed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Television

‘We could be implicated’: How scandal consumed ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke open up about Erika Jayne, discussing race on reality TV and stocking up on leather pants.

Oct. 6, 2021

During her “Real Housewives” tenure, Kung Minkoff traded shade with multiple housewives (including Erika Jayne), shared her experience with an eating disorder and used her platform to spread awareness about her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

She continued her announcement by telling fans that she has more in store, but did not reveal what was on the horizon. She added that she hopes to stay connected with them, because “that has been my biggest gift filming this show.”

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support. You guys are an incredible audience, with your own unique stories to tell,” she said. “I hope you guys all one day have your opportunity.”

Robyn Dixon ins a bright pink ruffled blazer smiles while seated in a talk-show chair

Television

Robyn Dixon confirms her exit from Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Robyn Dixon, an original ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast member, confirmed her departure Monday on her podcast after eight season on the Maryland-based show.

April 15, 2024

In her Instagram caption, Kung Minkoff thanked NBCUniversal, Bravo, Andy Cohen and “Real Housewives” executive producer Alex Baskin for the opportunity. A representative for Bravo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kung Minkoff is the second “Real Housewives” star to confirm their exit from the franchise this week. On Monday, Robyn Dixon confirmed that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac” behind. In Monday’s episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast, she said Bravo did not invite her back for another season.

“I was fired, for lack of better words,” Dixon alleged. “I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, ‘Oh, I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement