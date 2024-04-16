Crystal Kung Minkoff says her ‘Real Housewives’ days are over: ‘It was a blessing’

Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise is down another star.

Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed she is stepping away from the cameras and will not return for Season 14 of the series. Kung Minkoff announced her departure in a laid-back Instagram video shared Monday. “It’s very bittersweet,” she said.

“Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” the entrepreneur, wearing a blush-colored hoodie, told fans. “Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

Kung Minkoff, the wife of filmmaker Rob Minkoff and mother of two, joined the hit Bravo series when Season 11 premiered in May 2021. She became the first Asian American housewife to take the “RHOBH” spotlight. Representing the Asian American community, the Real Coco coconut water boss, 41, said in her video, was “a lot of weight” on her shoulders, but she has come to understand “what that meant for people.”

In October 2021, Kung Minkoff told The Times that she didn’t seek out the “Real Housewives” opportunity but rather was approached “during the height” of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The rise in crimes against Asians the next year was also an impetus for her to join the show.

“When I thought about it, I was like, you know, if I don’t do it, they’re gonna pick someone else, and they might not be Asian. And then that’s one less person in the AAPI community that won’t be on TV, right?,” she said in 2021. “So then it just was this constant, like, pressure of representation that I take very seriously.”

During her “Real Housewives” tenure, Kung Minkoff traded shade with multiple housewives (including Erika Jayne), shared her experience with an eating disorder and used her platform to spread awareness about her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

She continued her announcement by telling fans that she has more in store, but did not reveal what was on the horizon. She added that she hopes to stay connected with them, because “that has been my biggest gift filming this show.”

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support. You guys are an incredible audience, with your own unique stories to tell,” she said. “I hope you guys all one day have your opportunity.”

In her Instagram caption, Kung Minkoff thanked NBCUniversal, Bravo, Andy Cohen and “Real Housewives” executive producer Alex Baskin for the opportunity. A representative for Bravo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Kung Minkoff is the second “Real Housewives” star to confirm their exit from the franchise this week. On Monday, Robyn Dixon confirmed that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac” behind. In Monday’s episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast, she said Bravo did not invite her back for another season.

“I was fired, for lack of better words,” Dixon alleged. “I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, ‘Oh, I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”