Valerie Bertinelli has ‘no idea why’ Food Network canceled her cooking show

The Food Network has chopped Valerie Bertinelli’s Daytime Emmy-winning cooking show after 14 seasons.

The “One Day at a Time” and “Hot in Cleveland” alum shared the bittersweet news Saturday in an Instagram post plugging the premiere of the 14th and final season of “Valerie’s Home Cooking.”

“It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn’t so, but the final season of Valerie‘s Home Cooking start airing tomorrow on @foodnetwork,” Bertinelli wrote. “We loved making every single episode for you 🤍 and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!”

In a video accompanying the post, the “Kids Baking Championship” host revealed that she had been sitting on her namesake show’s cancellation for a while in hopes that the network would have a change of heart.

“Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it. This is the final season,” the 62-year-old told fans in the clip.

“I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew. I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you, so I hope that you enjoy this final season because [we] made every single episode with love for all of you.”

Representatives for the Food Network did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Valerie’s Home Cooking” launched on the cable network in 2015 with the homegrown chef’s family recipes and relatable kitchen tips. The first episode featured her “Hot in Cleveland” co-stars Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and late actor Betty White, who joined the host for brunch. Bertinelli’s family, including her son with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang, her sister, husband and dog Luna, also made guest appearances throughout the series.

The how-to program won two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019 for culinary program and for culinary host.

Bertinelli, like many Food Network personalities, has also made cameos in several of the network’s prime-time reality competition programs, including “Family Food Showdown,” “Chopped,” “Family Restaurant Rivals” and “Beat Bobby Flay.” In 2021, she extended her long-term relationship with the network and its streaming service, Discovery+.

Fans speculated that her daytime series was getting poor ratings or was canceled because Bertinelli might have run out of recipes or grew tired of it — theories the host immediately shut down on Twitter.

“Our ratings were great,” Bertinelli said in one tweet, adding in another: “I’m not tired of the show even a little bit! I would do another 14 seasons in a heartbeat.”

I’m not tired of the show even a little bit! I would do another 14 seasons in a heartbeat. https://t.co/XZsLBiTznt — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) April 9, 2023

The TV star also got some love from her colleagues, who shared messages of support on her Instagram post.

“Love you so much, Valerie!!” wrote lifestyle blogger Ree Drummond, who hosts “The Pioneer Woman” on the cable network. “I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second—and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a Valerie B. fan for life.”

“Oh honey bunny, I know the feeling of a cooking show cut... but I also know the feeling of something else greater you couldn’t imagine coming next! Wishing you well and it’s surely not the last we will see of your talents!!” added Food Network star Sunny Anderson. Anderson currently co-hosts the channel’s hybrid talk and cooking show “The Kitchen” with several Food Network celebrities, but she previously fronted her own series, “Cooking for Real,” from 2008 to 2011.