Jay Leno clarifies why he set up conservatorship amid wife Mavis’ dementia battle

Jay Leno says he and his wife Mavis are “doing well” amid her dementia diagnosis and his seeking of a conservatorship over her affairs.

The former “Tonight Show” host, whose wife of 43 years has dementia, addressed concerns Monday about his recent legal maneuver while he was spotted driving one of his luxury vintage cars around his neighborhood.

“I just set up a will, in case something happens,” Leno told paparazzi from his driver’s seat, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail.

When asked how Mavis was doing, Leno said, “She’s fine, everybody’s good, we’re having a good time, we’re doing well.” Then he flashed a thumbs-up before driving away.

The two-time Emmy Award winner filed family court documents on Friday seeking a conservatorship so he can structure a living trust and other estate plans to make sure that his 77-year-old wife has “managed assets sufficient to provide for her care” should he die before her, according to a copy of the petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” the petition said. “Jay is fully capable of continuing support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage.”

The filing said Mavis’ “current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan” and that she is under treatment for “dementia and mood disorder.”

It was unclear when Mavis Leno was diagnosed with the disease, but a doctor’s report from November, filed as part of the court proceedings, said she suffered from impairments to her memory, ability to concentrate and use of reason.

The documents said a conservatorship was needed to allow Leno to execute estate plans, “which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother [who is] her sole living heir aside from Jay.” Leno, who is 73, and Mavis Leno do not have children.

“Jay Leno has always handled the couple’s finances through the term of their 43-year marriage, and will continue to do so until his passing,” the petition said.

On Sunday, the “Jay Leno’s Garage” star and his wife were spotted attending his weekly gig at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach — the first sighting of the longtime couple since the late-night star filed for the conservatorship. The Beverly Hills residents were seen holding hands and carrying on as usual, according to TMZ.