Chance Perdomo dies in motorcycle crash; ‘Gen V’ actor was 27

Actor Chance Perdomo, the Los Angeles-born star of “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” died in a motorcycle crash, his representatives said Saturday. He was 27.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” Perdomo’s representatives said in a statement. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident, which took place Friday, his representatives told The Times. They did not disclose further details about the crash, including its location.

Advertisement

Obituaries Obituaries and death notices in the Los Angeles Times.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the producers of the series “Gen V” said in a statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”

Most recently, Perdomo played Andre Anderson on the Amazon Prime superhero series, which premiered in September. Production on the second season will be postponed as a result of the actor’s death, the studio said.

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo,” Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, Perdomo was raised in Southampton, England. A childhood fascination with the young performers on children’s television led him to decide early on a career in acting, according to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

“When I was about two years old, I told Mum I want to be two things,” Perdomo told BAFTA in 2019. “I said, ‘I want to be the first Black president of the United States, and I want to be on ‘Barney.’ ”

Perdomo briefly studied law before being offered a role on the BBC series “Hetty Feather” in 2017. He received a BAFTA nomination for best actor in the 2018 BBC film “Killed by My Debt,” and was honored with BAFTA’s “Breakthrough Brit” award in 2019 for his role in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Advertisement

In a video produced for his “Breakthrough Brit” recognition, Perdomo spoke about the power of art and acting to bring about change. “There’s no point in just ranting at someone,” he said. “But if you can connect with them emotionally and have them think outside their peripheral vision to somewhere else, then that can change perspectives and hopefully lead to more of a permanent change.”