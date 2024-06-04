Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (and their 7 kids) to star in TLC reality show ‘The Baldwins’

Actor Alec Baldwin, center, with wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children at the New York premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” in 2021.

Move over, Duggars. There’s a new family coming to TLC.

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria and their seven children will star in a series called “The Baldwins” for the cable network, which is known for reality shows about large families including “Sister Wives,” “Welcome to Plathville” and “Counting On.”

Alec and Hilaria announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram reel.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” said Baldwin, who was sitting with Hilaria. “Home is the place we love to be most. And we’re coming to TLC. God help us!” The brief teaser included raucous footage of their various children, who range in age from 10 years old to 19 months, screaming, pillow fighting and frolicking on the couch.

The series is expected next year, according to the post. It’s unclear how — or if — “The Baldwins” will address Alec’s ongoing legal troubles and their effect on his family. The 66-year-old actor is due to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter next month in New Mexico for his alleged role in the October 2021accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low-budget western film “Rust,” of which he is a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Rumors of a Baldwin-themed reality show have been swirling since last year, when the family reportedly began shopping around a series that would go inside their unusual home life. Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also speculated that Hilaria Baldwin was in contention for a slot on the reality show when star Kyle Richards made a pitch for her in an interview, but that did not pan out.

For Baldwin, an Oscar-nominated actor and three-time Emmy winner — and oustpoken liberal — appearing on a reality show from a network that once gave former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin a series and is more recently known for countless versions of “90 Day Fiance,” may feel like a step down. But he is likely facing heavy legal fees and the rising cost of raising seven children in New York City — one of the most expensive cities in the country. (He also has a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

Hilaria, 40, is also no stranger to controversy. The aspiring lifestyle influencer and yoga aficionado has been accused of misrepresenting her cultural identity. For years, when she appeared in media interviews, she was described as Latina or Hispanic. She also was known to speak with a fluctuating accent and, in one notorious appearance on “Today,” struggled to remember the English word for cucumber. In 2020, she addressed the criticism, saying, “I am a white girl,” and clarifying that her given name is Hilary and she was raised in Massachusetts.