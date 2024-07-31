Kathie Lee Gifford hospitalized with broken pelvis after hip replacement

Kathie Lee Gifford has been hospitalized after tripping, falling and breaking her pelvis in two places.

The “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” alum told People on Tuesday that she tripped and fell after her recent hip-replacement surgery and that she was hospitalized for more than a week for physical therapy.

Gifford, 70, was injured while hurrying to the door and “it didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot.”

“The next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful,” she told the outlet.

The TV personality and author said that she weakened her body the day before the fall by moving more than 300 books by herself at a signing in Nashville.

“You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older,” she said. “And as much as I don’t wanna think about it, I am.”

She added: “The Lord is telling me it’s time to slow down. I’ve been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You’ve planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.’”

The former “Today” show co-host, who left the morning show in 2019, returned to Studio 1A earlier this month to promote “Herod and Mary,” the first book she co-authored in the biblical “Ancient Evil, Living Hope” series.

“I’ve spent the last fifteen years of my life fascinated and completely enthralled by this tale and I’m so honored to bring it to you along with my friend and co-author, the brilliant Dr. Bryan Litfin,” the Daytime Emmy Award winner wrote on Instagram last month.

Representatives for Gifford did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.