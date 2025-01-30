Patti Smith says reports about ‘collapse’ are ‘grossly exaggerated’: ‘Trust me I am fine’

Patti Smith is setting the record straight about a fall she took onstage in Brazil, explaining that reports about the incident have been “grossly exaggerated” and saying she is doing just fine.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday after reports about her Wednesday fall in São Paulo spread across social media.

“This is letting everyone know that I am fine,” she wrote in the post, sharing a photo of herself appearing to wave to the camera. “A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media.”

The 78-year-old rocker said she had some “post migraine dizziness” and left the stage after the “small incident.” She returned 10 minutes later and finished her set.

“[I] talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night,” she wrote. “I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.”

According to American Songwriter, the “Redondo Beach” singer was onstage Wednesday night with Soundwalk Collective in São Paulo and reportedly fell backward and hit her head on the floor. The headline and story called the fall a “collapse.” Audience members told the outlet that she was escorted offstage in a wheelchair then returned to the stage in the chair to perform “Because the Night” and an additional song.

After the concert, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and the experimental sound art group she was performing with had released a formal statement on Instagram stories that provided a similar explanation. They had asked fans to “refrain from posting at this sensitive moment.”

“Patti has suffered from an intense migraine the past couple of days and had some dizziness on stage, but she still wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform today. She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night,” the statement said.

“Patti says she is tremendously grateful for your patience and forgiveness and she sends her love to all who attended.”

The author and multiplatform artist, who released her most recent solo album “Banga” in 2012, has been traveling the world to perform. Last year she canceled a show in Bologna, Italy, blaming a “sudden illness” that resulted in her being hospitalized.