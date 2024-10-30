Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly split (sorry, Catwoman and Gambit shippers)

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called off their engagement.

Blink twice and it might appear that Catwoman and Gambit are a couple no more: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly split.

“The Batman” star and the “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor called off their engagement after three years together, according to several reports.

Representatives for Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for confirmation.

No reason for the split was given, according to People and TMZ.

The actors reportedly got engaged last fall but Kravitz had been spotted recently without her engagement ring. In August, the pair stepped out together for the Los Angeles premiere of Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” a psychological thriller she also wrote and briefly appears in with Tatum.

Kravitz told People at the premiere that art is her and Tatum’s “love language”: “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

In January 2023, the “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” star told Vanity Fair that Kravitz is “the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

Kravitz, the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, began dating Tatum in 2021 shortly after they broke up with their respective spouses, actor Karl Glusman and actor-dancer Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan, who share a 13-year-old daughter, finalized their protracted divorce in September.

Hours before reports about their alleged breakup were published Tuesday, Tatum reposted a news story about his upcoming project with the “Big Little Lies” star. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the pair had been cast in the “Alpha Gang” film, along with Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough and Cate Blanchett, and Tatum reposted Bautista’s Instagram story about the Zellner brothers’ alien invasion comedy.