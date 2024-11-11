Cole Hauser wants more ‘Yellowstone’ too, especially a spinoff for Rip and Beth

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit series “Yellowstone,” says it would be “a shame to stop a great thing.”

Actor Cole Hauser is gunning for more “Yellowstone” as the hit Paramount Network series rides toward its conclusion.

The actor, who plays “hired gun” Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, told People that it would “sure would be a shame to stop a great thing.”

“I believe the numbers speak for themselves and America has spoken,” Hauser told the outlet, adding that he hopes viewers love the final six episodes of Season 5, which began airing Sunday — nearly two years since the show’s midseason finale and without its lead actor, Kevin Costner.

“And, you know, maybe there’ll be more,” Hauser mused. “Maybe they’re wrong. But if this is it, then it’s been one hell of a ride.”

The “2 Fast 2 Furious” and “Rogue” alum noted that “as long as Taylor Sheridan is writing,” he would be interested in returning to the “Yellowstone” universe, bringing back his character, whom he described as an “an American man who is unapologetic, honest, loyal with strong values.” There has been talk about extending the wildly popular drama’s five-season run with Hauser and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton, who play the fan-favorite couple at the heart of the how, but no official announcements have been made yet.

Cole Hauser, left, and Kelly Reilly in “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network)

Hauser told the Hollywood Reporter that there was more to explore between his character and Reilly’s.

“You never know whether it’s coming to an end or not, so we’ll see. But I think what Taylor wrote and the way that he kind of suited it all up, it’s wonderful and if it ends, then it ends. It’s been one hell of a run — it’s been one of my favorite jobs,” he told the outlet at the series’ red-carpet premiere.

Hauser added that when it comes to Rip and Beth, “you can go on forever about these two.”

“There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it,” he said.

The first in the final episodes of the series premiered Sunday after rampant speculation about the future of Costner’s protagonist and as a slate of spin-offs have materialized. The two-time Oscar winner, who played Montana rancher John Dutton III, left the hit drama last year amid reported tension with Sheridan, issues with the writing and conflicting plans for his passion project “Horizon.” The “Dances With Wolves” star previously said that he had planned to remain on the show for seven seasons and that he was open to returning to the neo-western world after the final season aired.