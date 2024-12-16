Jill Jacobson, an actor who appeared in ‘Falcon Crest’ and ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 70

Actor Jill Jacobson, known for her work in the “Star Trek” franchise and the drama “Falcon Crest,” died after a long illness. She was 70.

Jill Jacobson, a TV and film actor best known for her work in the “Star Trek” franchise and the drama “Falcon Crest,” has died.

Jacobson died Dec. 8 in Los Angeles after “a long illness,” her publicist Daniel Harary confirmed in a statement to The Times. She was 70. “Beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end, she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski,” the statement said.

A Texas native, Jacobson enjoyed an acting career that spanned more than 40 years and included scores of credits across television and film, including a recurring role in the Emmy-winning CBS drama “Falcon Crest.” From 1985 to 1987 over 22 episodes, Jacobson starred as Erin Jones and shared the screen with actors including Jane Wyman and Robert Foxworth. During her “Falcon Crest” tenure, Jacobson also appeared as Larue Wilson in eight episodes of “The New Gidget,” a syndicated sequel to the midcentury ABC sitcom “Gidget.”

During her TV career, Jacobson also enjoyed multiple forays into science fiction with minor roles in “Quantum Leap” and the “Star Trek” series “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine.” Jacobson’s television career also included appearances in “The Fix,” “Castle,” “Party Down,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Who’s the Boss?” and “Newhart.”

Though most known for her TV work in the mid-1980s and early ‘90s, Jacobson also acted in films including “Not Just Another Affair,” “Forbidden Love,” “Splash,” “Cats Dancing on Jupiter,” “Last Look” and “Visage.”

Jacobson, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, which celebrated her volunteer work, graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. Shortly after college, Jacobson moved from Texas to Los Angeles to pursue acting. She made her debut as the titular character in the 1977 horror film “Nurse Sherri.” In recent years, Jacobson had also performed stand-up around Los Angeles’ comedy scene. To friends and family, her talents extended beyond acting.

“An avid entertainer and accomplished cook, [Jacobson] took great pleasure in feeding friends,” the statement said. “She was also passionate about dogs and dog rescue, and loved all the pets that passed through her life.”