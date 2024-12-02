Wayne Northrop, TV actor known for dramas ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dies at 77

Wayne Northrop, an actor whose TV career included roles on dramas “Days of Our Lives” and “Dynasty,” died Friday at age 77.

Publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed to The Times that Northrop died Friday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund home in Woodland Hills. His wife and “General Hospital” actor Lynn Herring said in a statement that the actor “took his last breath in the arms of his family,” six years after he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit,” said the statement, which also remembered Northrop as a “husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Northrop, a Washington native, enjoyed a television career that spanned more than 30 years, several networks and multiple hit dramas. An alumnus of the Los Angeles Actors’ Theatre, founded by “Waltons” star Ralph Waite, Northrop began his professional career in the late 1970s with minor roles in series including “The Waltons” as well as “Police Story” and “Eight Is Enough.”

Northrop secured his first multi-episode role when he joined the cast of the Emmy-winning ABC drama “Dynasty” in 1981. For 35 episodes, Northrop — appearing off and on over six years — starred as Michael Culhane, the chauffeur to John Forsythe’s oil tycoon Blake Carrington. Though Northrop appeared in a fraction of “Dynasty’s” 200-plus episodes, his character wasn’t immune to the drama that unfolded over the seasons. Notably, Michael had romances with sisters Fallon and Amanda Carrington, portrayed by Pamela Sue Martin and Karen Cellini, respectively. Northrop’s “Dynasty” tenure ended in 1987 — after his character failed in his scheme to slight the Carrington patriarch.

Amid his “Dynasty” days, Northrop also starred in NBC’s long-running drama “Days of Our Lives.” He appeared in more than 1,000 episodes from 1981 to 2006 (he left and rejoined the series twice) and portrayed multiple characters, including police Det. Roman Brady and Dr. Alex North — both romantic interests of Marlena Evans, played by “Days” staple Deidre Hall. Northrop’s on-screen relationship with Hall also earned him a spot in her 1995 TV movie “Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story.”

Northrop’s TV career also included 121 episodes as Rex Stanton on ABC’s “Port Charles” (a spinoff of “General Hospital”) and roles in series “The Young Riders,” “Cold Case” and “L.A. Law.” He also appeared in TV movies “The Haunting of Lisa,” “Going for the Gold: The Bill Johnson Story” and “Beggarman, Thief,” as well as the special “You Are the Jury.”

Wayne Alan Northrop was born April 12, 1947, to Robert and Donna Jean Northrop. He was raised in Sumner, Wash., and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in communications. After college, Northrop traveled Europe for several years, learning German along the way. Upon his homecoming, Northrop enrolled in a local community college acting class, which helped launch his professional acting career.

Northrop married Lynn Herring (her TV credits also include “L.A. Law,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles”) in May 1981. The spouses purchased a working cattle ranch in Raymond, Calif., and have spent more than 30 years running it. Northrop, who was committed to wildlife and conservation causes, and Herring also acquired the Charles Miller House — the first and oldest house in Raymond — and transformed it into the Raymond Museum.

Northrop is survived by his wife, his two sons, and stepmother Janet Northrop.