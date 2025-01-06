‘Drag Race’ family mourns the Vivienne, a U.K. star who died at 32: ‘A true champion’

The Vivienne strikes a pose upon arrival at the London premiere of “Wicked” on Nov. 18, 2024.

The queens and community of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are in mourning following the death of British drag artist the Vivienne, who died over the weekend.

The Vivienne may be best known for winning the debut season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and going head-to-head against other victors in the 2022 season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” but to fellow queens she was much more.

The Liverpool-based performer, born James Lee Williams, was “an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being,” RuPaul wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute. Similarly, the Instagram account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” remembered the Vivienne for her “talent, humor and dedication to the art of drag.”

“Her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity — she embodied what it means to be a true champion,” the show’s statement said.

Publicist Simon Jones announced the Vivienne’s death Sunday on social media but did not reveal a cause of death; he also requested privacy and time for the drag performer’s loved ones to grieve. In a separate statement shared Sunday, Jones mourned the Vivienne’s sudden death, noting “their career was only just beginning.”

The Vivienne — who took her name from late British punk designer Vivienne Westwood — made her “Drag Race” debut in 2019, strutting into the Werkroom in a metallic red power suit. “Don’t get too comfy girls, this isn’t going to take two minutes,” Vivienne said, shading her competitors.

“I am here because I deserve to be here,” the Vivienne said in her first confessional. Prior to “Drag Race UK,” RuPaul had named the Vivienne the U.K. ambassador for the “Drag Race” franchise.

She continued: “There will be no special treatment but I’m still going to slay.”

Throughout her “Drag Race UK” tenure, the Vivienne was a consistent competitor: She secured several wins and was often safe when other queens snatched a victory. She charmed the judges and viewers with her humorous impersonations of Queen Elizabeth II in the season premiere and President Trump for the Snatch Game challenge.

The Vivienne landed in the bottom only once after a group challenge went awry. Ultimately, she outperformed fellow queen Crystal and remained to win the crown, besting runner-up Divina de Campo.

“I remember so clearly your confidence on set — nearly 10 years younger than me and just bursting with it,” Crystal remembered the Vivienne in an Instagram tribute. “It was obvious to everyone you were going to do big things. I’m really glad to have known you.”

In 2022, the Vivienne returned to the Werkroom for the first all-winners season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” She competed alongside queens including Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulée and “Queen of All Queens” Jinkx Monsoon, who all paid tribute on social media.

“She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation,” Monsoon wrote. “I love you Viv.”

Performers Bob the Drag Queen, Jimbo, Trinity the Tuck, Priyanka, Baga Chipz and judge Michelle Visage were also among the “Drag Race” personalities who remembered the Vivienne on social media.

Beyond “Drag Race,” the Vivienne also appeared on the ITV competition “Dancing on Ice” and pursued music and theater. She performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in the United Kingdom and Ireland tour of “The Wizard of Oz,” according to BBC, and appeared as the Childcatcher in a production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” Weeks before her death, the Vivienne also hosted her “Ultimate Queens Christmas Party” radio special for the BBC.

During “Drag Race,” the Vivienne was open about her struggles with drug use and addiction. Moments prior to winning the crown, she told judges she would tell her younger self to just “try and say ‘no.’”

“Just try and stay away from that but you’re going to be doing what you love to do and that is just going to be such a hell of a ride,’” the Vivienne said. “‘Cause you’re going to end up on ‘Drag Race’ with all these amazing people and that is better than anything that anyone could ever give you.”