Months after the Vivienne died, their cause of death sparks calls for ketamine awareness

The family of inaugural “Drag Race UK” winner the Vivienne has revealed the cause of the performer’s death in January.

The Vivienne, born James Lee Williams, died of cardiac arrest caused by taking ketamine, the BBC reported Monday. Publicist Simon Jones confirmed the Vivienne’s cause of death Monday in an Instagram statement, adding “James’s family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died.”

Jones added: “We hope that by releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do [to] your body. Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly among young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

Advertisement

Ketamine is a legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic, but it has also gained popularity as a treatment for depression in recent years. It is the same drug that led to the 2023 death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry. Ketamine can be addictive, experts say, and can be dangerous with long-term use or for people with some health conditions.

The Vivienne died Jan. 5 at age 32. They were found dead at their home in England in the county of Cheshire, according to the BBC. Jones announced the performer’s death in a January statement mourning the loss of “an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.” Tributes from the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” community, including its namesake host and other winners, subsequently poured in.

During their “Drag Race UK” tenure in 2019, the Vivienne was a consistent competitor known for their cheeky humor. Behind the scenes, the Vivienne was also vulnerable about their struggles with drug use and addiction. Before winning the crown, they told judges they would advise their younger self to just “try and say ‘no.’”

Advertisement

“Just try and stay away from that, but you’re going to be doing what you love to do, and that is just going to be such a hell of a ride,” the Vivienne said. “’Cause you’re going to end up on ‘Drag Race’ with all these amazing people, and that is better than anything that anyone could ever give you.”

In Monday’s statement, Jones said he and James’ family were working with mental health and addiction support charity Adferiad. They hope to raising “vital awareness” and spread “information on how to help” people struggling with ketamine use.

“If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy,” the Vivienne’s sister Chanel Williams told the BBC.