‘Smallville’ star Tom Welling arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California

Actor Tom Welling, who played a young Clark Kent in the CW’s long-running Superman origin series “Smallville,” was arrested in Northern California over the weekend.

According to TMZ and USA Today, the actor was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Yreka, Calif., which is in Siskiyou County at the northern border of California near Oregon.

TMZ said the 47-year-old was arrested in an Arby’s parking lot just after midnight. Citing the arrest and booking report, the outlets reported that Welling’s blood alcohol level was at or above the 0.08% legal limit. He was arrested and booked by the Siskiyou County Sheriff‘s Office around 2 a.m. local time and was released from custody around 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Yreka Police Department and representatives for Welling did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment. The sheriff’s department declined to comment.

An arraignment for the “Lucifer” and “Cheaper by the Dozen” actor has reportedly been scheduled for March 11.

Welling has not yet publicly commented on the arrest. His most recent post on Instagram was from the day of his arrest and bore a birthday tribute to his wife, Jessica Rose Lee Welling. The couple wed in 2019 and share two sons.