Tiffany Haddish charged in L.A. DUI case following Thanksgiving arrest

Tiffany Haddish has been charged on two misdemeanor counts in an L.A. DUI case.

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been charged in Los Angeles after being taking into custody on Nov. 24 on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

According to documents reviewed by The Times, Haddish was charged Wednesday with two misdemeanors — one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with at least a 0.08% blood alcohol level. She is set to be arraigned Dec. 22.

Representatives for Haddish did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The 44-year-old comedian was arrested Nov. 24 after authorities received a call around 5:45 a.m about a vehicle blocking the road on Beverly Drive near Dayton Way.

Beverly Hills police said they found Haddish inside the car and cited her on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Haddish spoke about the incident in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

She said she spent the earlier part of Thanksgiving Day serving meals at L.A.’s Laugh Factory before performing a set at the historic comedy club. The “Girls Trip” actor told “ET” that she later fell asleep behind the wheel, and her Tesla parked itself, blocking off a portion of the street.

“This will never happen again,” she said. Haddish vowed she was going to “get some help” to “learn balance and boundaries.”

Additionally, a judge in Georgia — where Haddish was previously taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, in 2022 — has ordered the stand-up comic not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs after her arrest in Los Angeles, according to court documents cited by Radar Online. The news outlet said she also would be subject to court-ordered random drug and alcohol testing.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor was arrested in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta, on Jan. 14, 2022, after police received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, the Associated Press reported.

Haddish, who had reportedly been filming a movie in the Atlanta area around the time of the 2022 incident, was detained and charged with driving under the influence. She posted a $1,666 bond and was released from Fayette County Jail.