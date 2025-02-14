‘Euphoria’ Season 3 adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem Hardison

Singer Rosalía will take on her first major acting role in Season 3 of “Euphoria.”

Days after teasing the start of production on the long-anticipated third season of “Euphoria,” HBO announced some starry additions to the cast.

The network revealed Friday that the cast would be growing, with singer Rosalía, actor and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, “A Different World” alum Kadeem Hardison and several others joining the series.

Much of the main cast is returning, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo. Nika King and Algee Smith will not be back for the new season.

According to Variety, Dominic Fike will also be returning, although his name was left off the HBO announcement.

Barbie Ferreira had previously said she would not be returning, as she and show creator Sam Levinson agreed her character’s storyline had naturally ended. Storm Reid also said she would not be coming back to the show.

The cast additions got the internet buzzing Friday, especially thanks to a photo of Rosalía in character wearing a bedazzled neck brace that was included in the streamer’s Instagram post. Rosalía and Schafer briefly dated in 2019, also stirring online interest in the announcement.

The role marks the Grammy winner’s first major acting gig.

“If there’s anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric it’s becoming a better performer every day,” Rosalía said in a statement Friday. “‘Euphoria’ has been my favorite series over the last few years, and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality to make magic. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!!” She signed the statement, “Besitos, Rosi.”

Lynch, a former Seattle Seahawks running back, began acting about a decade ago and has appeared in the HBO series “Westworld,” and recent films “Bottoms” and “Love Hurts.”

“I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” he said in a statement.

Hardison will reunite with his former onscreen daughter, Zendaya, from the Disney Channel show “K.C. Undercover.”

The first look at “Euphoria” Season 3, starring Zendaya. (HBO)

“I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting ‘K.C. Undercover’ and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special,” he said in a statement.

Hardison also noted he and the rest of the cast are “very happy” to be shooting in Los Angeles, especially in the wake of the recent wildfires that have shaken up the industry.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected and here’s to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot,” he said in his statement.

There’s also new additions behind the scenes, with renowned costume designer Colleen Atwood coming on as a co-producer. Natasha Newman-Thomas is joining as a costume designer and François Audouy will serve as a production designer.

Other new cast members include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten.

Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026 — four years after the release of the second season.