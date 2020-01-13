Marshawn Lynch has some advice for young players: ‘Take care of y’all chicken’

Marshawn Lynch had a clear message for his young sahobs Sunday evening: Take care y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken.

That is, the twice-unretired Seattle Seahawks running back wants all of his younger friends in the NFL to take care of themselves and their finances so they’ll be able to enjoy retirement when the time comes.

Lynch usually doesn’t have much to say to reporters. During the leadup to Super Bowl XLIX five years ago, he became known for repeating the phrase, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” at news conferences.

But the five-time Pro Bowler was unusually talkative following the Seahawks’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers — eventually. After giving extremely brief answers to the first few questions, Lynch was then asked if he was planning on playing next year.

Although he didn’t provide an answer to the actual question, Lynch gave an insightful response filled with valuable advice for younger players about life after the NFL.

And, of course, he phrased it in his own distinctive manner.

“Look, I’ll say like this though, right?” Lynch said. “This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had a opportunity to let these little young sahobs know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, African, because that ... don’t last forever. Now I done been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what ... you want to. So I tell y’all right now while y’all in it: Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done go ahead and take care of yourself.

“So while y’all at it right now, take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean; take care of y’all chicken, you feel me; take care of y’all mentals because, look, we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so, I mean, you feel me? So you start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away, walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

So we still don’t know if Lynch will be walking away from the game for good during the offseason. But it does seem evident that he has all his ducks — or is it chickens? — in a row for when that time comes.