Dave Coulier is cancer-free and his ‘Full House’ family couldn’t be happier about it

Hoda Kotb in a cream pantsuit leans toward a smiling Dave Coulier in a gray sportcoat as both sit on a sofa
Dave Coulier spoke to Hoda Kotb on “Today” last November to share his cancer diagnosis with the public. Now, he says, he’s cancer-free.
(Nathan Congleton / NBC)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Dave Coulier is feeling better and his “Full House” family couldn’t be happier.

“DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote Monday on Instagram, celebrating a man who she grew up co-starring with and then rejoined for episodes of “Fuller House.”

She posted a photo of herself as a child, on set with Coulier, along with more recent images that included one of her smiling with him and his wife, Melissa.

“Love you so much, poopoo,” Coulier replied in comments.

He found out in October that he had cancer — non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — and went public with it last November. On Monday, he delivered a positive update in a Parade article, saying his doctors had “carpet-bombed me for three more treatments” after seeing improvement in a PET scan that was done halfway through chemo. “[T]hey’re not expecting to see anything [further].”

After the fifth round of chemo, Melissa Coulier told Parade, “He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough.”

Coulier told “Good Morning America” that along with his wife, the “Full House” gang helped him stay strong.

“We’re a family,” he said. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected.” Plus, he said, there were myriad FaceTime calls with the likes of Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and John Stamos through it all.

Stamos spoke out Monday via Instagram, saying in a video that he was at Disney World when he learned Sunday night that his “dear friend Dave has beaten cancer.”

“He fought like hell, with strength and heart and, true to form, Dave, a whole lot of humor,” he said. “We FaceTimed constantly during the toughest days trying to find something, anything, to laugh about.”

Stamos also directed the celebratory video at others still battling cancer, saying, “I see you. Me and Dave are holding space for your pain and your bravery and your journey. I’m sending you every ounce of strength and light that I have.”

Meanwhile, Coulier didn’t forget Bob Saget, who died in 2022. He told Parade that he knows his old friend and co-star would have been there for him if he could have.

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” he said. “And by the way, yes, he comes to me in my dreams, and he always does something silly and foolish and makes me laugh. He would have called me every day.”

In fact, he said, it would have been more than that.

“He would have driven me crazy,” Coulier said. “It was a lovable crazy that he had. I think about him often.”

Christie D’Zurilla

