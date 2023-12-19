Actor Kate Micucci says she’s cancer-free: ‘I don’t need to do any other treatment’

Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after having surgery for lung cancer.

The “Big Bang Theory” actor shared the update on her condition in a TikTok video over the weekend.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free and the surgery last week went great,” she said. “All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank yous to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that just took really great care of me.”

The performer said that she is “very, very, very lucky” that her doctors caught the cancer so early in its development.

“I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did and I’m feeling really good today,” she continued. “I’m just glad that I can report some good news to you. I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas.”

A few weeks back, Micucci posted a “sick tok” video in which she noted that her doctors caught her lung cancer early and removed the impacted cells. Even with the good news, Micucci said she found her diagnosis “pretty weird.”

“I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life — it was a surprise,” she said in the original announcement video. “But I also guess it happens. ... It’s been a little bit of a trip. ... [Will] probably be moving slow for a few weeks and I’ll be back at it. Can’t wait to be [painting] more, I’ll be painting soon I think.”

The American Cancer Society said that nonsmokers can develop lung cancer from “exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution, or other factors.”

The 43-year-old comedian got her start in the early aughts with appearances in several TV series including “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Four Kings” and the Disney Channel’s “Cory in the House.” The actor, also known for her wide eyes and signature short bob, is half of the irreverent, Emmy-nominated musical duo Garfunkel and Oates. Comedian Riki Lindhome is the other member of the “Loophole” group.

Micucci also starred in “Raising Hope” and has lent her voice to dozens of animated projects. Her most recent voice acting credits include the children’s adventure series “Nature Cat,” Disney Channel’s newest take on “Ducktales” and the miniseries “Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.