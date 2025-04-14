Aimee Lou Wood says ‘SNL’ apologized for ‘White Lotus’ parody that ‘punched down’

“White Lotus” fan favorite Aimee Lou Wood, who has been vocal about embracing her “big gap teeth,” says a recent parody of her character on “Saturday Night Live” was “mean and unfunny.”

British actor Aimee Lou Wood got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment over the weekend — and she was not a fan.

The “White Lotus” Season 3 fan favorite on Sunday aired her grievances about the latest episode of the NBC comedy show after it parodied her looks in a sketch that cast key players of the Trump administration in roles on the hit HBO series. Wood, whose pearly whites and “White Lotus” character were mocked, said in a since-expired Instagram story that she found the bit “mean and unfunny.”

In the pre-taped “White Potus” sketch, “SNL” celebrity host Jon Hamm portrayed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the style of Walton Goggins’ unhinged hotel guest Rick and “SNL” cast member Sarah Sherman appeared as Wood’s fictional Chelsea — not as anyone in Trump’s inner circle. The sketch pans to Sherman’s take on Chelsea (and Wood) after Hamm’s RFK Jr. speaks about removing fluoride from drinking water.

Advertisement

“Fluoride, what is that?” says Sherman, wearing a wig and large fake teeth. Sherman also mimics Wood’s voice and facial expressions on “White Lotus,” widening her eyes and pursing her lips behind those very prominent front teeth.

Over the course of “White Lotus” Season 3, “Sex Education” alumna Wood left an impression on viewers with her performance and her imperfect teeth, which she has publicly embraced amid the growing popularity of veneers. Earlier this month, Wood said in a podcast interview that the fan love for her teeth is “a real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever.”

After voicing her dismay, Wood said in later Instagram stories on Sunday “I’ve had apologies from ‘SNL’” and further explained why she took issue with the sketch. A representative for “SNL” did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

Advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood stars as Chelsea in Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” (Fabio Lovino / HBO)

“I am not thin-skinned,” Wood, 31, said in one Instagram story. “I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits.”

She continued: “But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what ‘SNL’ is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Advertisement

The sketch, via the eclectic crew of “White Lotus” characters, mocked members of the first family, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among others.

Wood also clarified in another Instagram that she had no issue with Sherman, who performed the unflattering portrayal. “Hating on the concept,” Wood wrote.

Though Wood wasn’t a fan of the “White Potus,” co-star Goggins commented on the “SNL” Instagram post featuring the sketch that he thought it was “amazzzingggg.” Goggins praised “SNL” amid reports of an alleged behind-the-scenes feud with Wood. In a conversation with The Times published last week, Wood said her time on “The White Lotus” “has been so deep, so profound, so complicated.”

Wood also said she thought the bloody fate of her character in the season final was “perfect.”

“Her life force is so big, but her death drive is so big,” she said. “They’re both at full speed ahead at all times.”