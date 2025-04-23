‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle says his nurse mother had a ‘PTSD reaction’ watching the show

Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, better known as Dr. Robby, on “The Pitt.” His real-life mother, a nurse with more than 35 years of experience, told him watching the series brought back deep-rooted memories.

Noah Wyle, star of the hit medical drama “The Pitt,” is no stranger to sporting a stethoscope around his neck and neither is his mother.

Wyle famously starred in “ER” for much of the series’ 15-season run before stepping into his role as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, or Dr. Robby, on the new Max drama. Although she had seen him in the emergency room in hundreds of episodes of the former series, Wyle’s mother, a former orthopedic and operating room nurse, said watching him on “The Pitt” hit her harder.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” Wyle recounted a recent conversation with his mother in which she told him “The Pitt” feels more “real” than “ER” did. That sense of realism comes from the show’s structure — 15 episodes that each depict an hour of an emergency room shift in real time.

Advertisement

Wyle’s mother, Marjorie, told her son that she was watching an episode in which his character begins listing off the people who died in his care, ultimately reaching an emotional breaking point, Wyle said.

He recounted her saying to him, “I think I had my own PTSD reaction. I suddenly remembered everybody. I remembered the 4-year-old. I remembered the pregnant woman with the baby. I remembered the gang member that I tried to keep alive by squeezing two units of blood.” He said she was teary-eyed as she spoke to him.

He described their conversation as “this lovely, sort of cathartic and catalytic moment” that allowed him to reflect on the pain his mother has endured during her career as a nurse that’s spanned more than 35 years.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Times on the set of the series in March, Wyle also spoke about his mother’s work and how her identity as a nurse has stuck with him through the years.

“What I look back on with my mother, it’s that my mom’s hardcore,” he said. “You can’t rub her shoulders too hard or she’ll bruise. If you tease her, she gets upset. But she carried a man’s leg to pathology and didn’t blink twice about it. I have a lot of respect for what my mom did and shouldered and carried all day long.”

“The Pitt” has been renewed for a second season, thanks to a warm reception from critics and audiences and despite an ongoing lawsuit over the series. The estate of Michael Crichton, the creator of “ER,” sued Warner Bros. Television, Wyle, executive producer John Wells and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill in 2024, claiming “The Pitt” is a rebranded version of an unauthorized “ER” reboot. The case is still pending.