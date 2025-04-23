Advertisement
Television

‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle says his nurse mother had a ‘PTSD reaction’ watching the show

Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, better known as Dr. Robby, on “The Pitt.” His real-life mother, a nurse with more than 35 years of experience, told him watching the series brought back deep-rooted memories.
(Warrick Page / Max)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

Noah Wyle, star of the hit medical drama “The Pitt,” is no stranger to sporting a stethoscope around his neck and neither is his mother.

Wyle famously starred in “ER” for much of the series’ 15-season run before stepping into his role as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, or Dr. Robby, on the new Max drama. Although she had seen him in the emergency room in hundreds of episodes of the former series, Wyle’s mother, a former orthopedic and operating room nurse, said watching him on “The Pitt” hit her harder.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” Wyle recounted a recent conversation with his mother in which she told him “The Pitt” feels more “real” than “ER” did. That sense of realism comes from the show’s structure — 15 episodes that each depict an hour of an emergency room shift in real time.

Advertisement
Noah Wyle in Max's "The Pitt," Season 1 - Episode 1
Review

‘The Pitt’ offers hyperrealism, whereas ‘Doc’ leans into melodrama

“The Pitt” on Max, starring Noah Wyle, and “Doc” on Fox, starring Molly Parker, offer different takes on hospital-set drama.

Wyle’s mother, Marjorie, told her son that she was watching an episode in which his character begins listing off the people who died in his care, ultimately reaching an emotional breaking point, Wyle said.

He recounted her saying to him, “I think I had my own PTSD reaction. I suddenly remembered everybody. I remembered the 4-year-old. I remembered the pregnant woman with the baby. I remembered the gang member that I tried to keep alive by squeezing two units of blood.” He said she was teary-eyed as she spoke to him.

He described their conversation as “this lovely, sort of cathartic and catalytic moment” that allowed him to reflect on the pain his mother has endured during her career as a nurse that’s spanned more than 35 years.

Advertisement
Burbank, CA. March 25, 2025 - Actor Noah Wyle, the star and executive producer of the Max's hit medical drama, "The Pitt," at the set of "The Pitt" in Burbank, CA on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Larsen&Talbert/For The Times)

Television

After a 15-hour shift on ‘The Pitt,’ Noah Wyle reviews Dr. Robby’s day

Noah Wyle, the star and executive producer of Max’s hit medical drama, spoke with The Times about the whirlwind first season, which concluded Thursday.

Speaking to The Times on the set of the series in March, Wyle also spoke about his mother’s work and how her identity as a nurse has stuck with him through the years.

“What I look back on with my mother, it’s that my mom’s hardcore,” he said. “You can’t rub her shoulders too hard or she’ll bruise. If you tease her, she gets upset. But she carried a man’s leg to pathology and didn’t blink twice about it. I have a lot of respect for what my mom did and shouldered and carried all day long.”

“The Pitt” has been renewed for a second season, thanks to a warm reception from critics and audiences and despite an ongoing lawsuit over the series. The estate of Michael Crichton, the creator of “ER,” sued Warner Bros. Television, Wyle, executive producer John Wells and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill in 2024, claiming “The Pitt” is a rebranded version of an unauthorized “ER” reboot. The case is still pending.

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement