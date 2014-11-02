Advertisement Photos Arts & Culture Entertainment 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala Nov 02, 2014 | 12:50 PM The Los Angeles County Museum of Art's 2014 Art + Film Gala on Saturday honored Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Winston Churchill's paintings star in an exhibit on the Queen Mary PHOTOS Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya