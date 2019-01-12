SoCal classical music listings, Jan. 13-20: Messiaen’s Turangalîla Symphony with the LA Phil and more

Adams & Glass John Adams leads the LA Phil and singer Angélique Kidjo in the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 12, “Lodger,” based on music by David Bowie and Brian Eno; program also includes Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails,” and Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music” featuring pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Orli Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$174. (323) 850-2000.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Mozart and Poulenc. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Russian Nostalgia,” a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Paul Juon. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Notorious RBG in Song Composer-soprano Patrice Michaels celebrates her mother-in-law, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in the West Coast premiere of this dramatic concert; suitable for ages 10 and up. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30. (310) 440-4500.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert plays pieces by Schubert and Saint-Saëns. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
The Edge of Jazz Guest conductor Paolo Bortolameolli leads the LA Phil New Music Group in a Herbie Hancock-curated program that includes world premieres by Hitomi Oba, Billy Childs and Kamasi Washington. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $25-$65. (323) 850-2000.
Marc-André Hamelin The pianist plays works by Bach, Schumann, Chopin and others in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Pianist Brendan White plays pieces by Liszt and Scriabin. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Jorge Federico Osorio The pianist makes his L.A. recital debut with a program of works by Bach, Debussy, Schubert, Liszt, Albéniz, Ricardo Castro and Manuel Ponce. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.
Vicki Ray and Carole Kim: Rivers of Time Keyboardist Ray and video artist Kim present two new works for piano, electronics and projections. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.
Itzhak Perlman — In the Fiddler’s House The violinist and guest musicians and vocalists celebrate traditional klezmer music. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422. Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $67-$150. (323) 850-2000.
Beach Cities Symphony Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia,” Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Esther Keel. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.
Da Camera Society French ensemble Trio Karenine makes its West Coast debut with piano trios by Schubert, Ravel and Bernstein. Doheny Mansion, Pompeian Room, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929.
Turangalîla Symphony Guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Messiaen’s orchestral work featuring ondes martenot player Cynthia Millar, plus the U.S. premiere of Kaija Saariaho’s Trans for harp and orchestra featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and harpist Xavier de Maistre. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$164. (323) 850-2000. Also at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
The Black Cat Long Beach Opera and Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra perform the U.S. premiere of this multimedia-enhanced, multi-disciplinary reimagining of the Edgar Allan Poe terror tale. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
The Interludes The Los Angeles Ensemble performs with pianists Esther Lee and Sung Chang. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Bartok, Kaija Saariaho, Chiayu Hsu and Gabriella Smith. Pasadena City College, Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. www.kco.la.
Professor Planethead’s Symphonic Space Adventure Orange County Youth Symphony performs a family-friendly program that includes excerpts from Holst’s “The Planets” and John Williams’ score for “Star Wars.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2 p.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Sounds Delicious Salastina Music Society presents an intimate, “Game of Thrones”-themed pairing of live musical selections with a multi-course meal. Lately, 970 N. Broadway, #114, L.A. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $175. www.salastina.org.
Sounds of The Huntington Pianist Beth Sussman performs an interactive family concert; for ages 6 and up. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 1 p.m. $15. (626) 405-2100.
Symphonies for Youth: A Journey Through Minimalism The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly examination of the music of Adams and Glass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Sat., Jan. 26. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
Third@First Concert Series Cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett of the Belrose Duo perform three Beethoven cello sonatas. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
Coburn @Soka The Viano String Quartet performs works by Haydn, Dvořák and Beethoven. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Concerti Ecclesiastici L.A.-based period-instrument ensemble Tesserae performs sacred music from the early Baroque era. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 504 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesseraebaroque.org.
Mozart Classical Orchestra: Happy Birthday Mozart Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz,” and Piano Concerto No. 13 featuring pianist Daniel Shapiro, plus Johann Strauss II’s “Gypsy Baron” Overture. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
Pittance Chamber Music Pianist Robert Thies joins Pittance for piano quartets by Beethoven, Mozart and Brahms. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35; student rush, $10. (800) 838-3006.
Restoration Concerts The Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu Piano Quartet plays works by Dvořák and Faure. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20 at the door. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Los Angeles Piano and Wind Sextet performs works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Saint-Saëns and Poulenc. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.