SoCal classical music listings, Jan. 13-20: Messiaen’s Turangalîla Symphony with the LA Phil and more

Turangalîla Symphony Guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Messiaen’s orchestral work featuring ondes martenot player Cynthia Millar, plus the U.S. premiere of Kaija Saariaho’s Trans for harp and orchestra featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and harpist Xavier de Maistre. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$164. (323) 850-2000. Also at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.