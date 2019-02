SoCal theater listings, Feb. 3-10: The MLK drama ‘Mountaintop,’ Davis Gaines in ‘Oliver!’ and more

Come From Away An airport in a small town in Canada plays host to travelers from around the world who were diverted from their various destinations by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in this Tony-winning musical. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.