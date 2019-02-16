SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 17-24: Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, ‘Madame Butterfly’ and more

Metamorphosis Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Schoenberg, Milhaud and Arvo Pärt, plus the world premiere of Sharafyan’s Suite for Clarinet Quintet. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Orchestra Santa Monica Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris,” and Piano Concerto No. 21 with pianist Sean Chen, plus Faure’s “Pavane” and Milhaud’s “Le Boeuf sur le Toit.” Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Romantic Pairings Guitarist Aaron Haas performs with soprano Anastasia Malliaras and guitarist Jaxon Williams performs with soprano Laurel Irene. Greystone Mansion & Gardens, the Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
The Sacred Veil Composer Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale with soprano Suzanne Waters and cellist Cecilia Tsan in the world premiere of his new work based on the poetry of Charles Anthony Silvestri. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Sundays Live The Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra performs works by Mozart and Bartók. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
William Grant Still & the Harlem Renaissance Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the LA Phil in Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American”; Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday” from “Black, Brown and Beige” and “Harlem”; and Gershwin’s “ Rhapsody in Blue”; with pianist Aaron Diehl and narrator Charlotte Blake Alston. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Chinese New Year Celebration China National Beijing Opera Company and Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra perform, with special appearances by Peking Opera stars Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu, in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
All-Brahms Works for piano and strings with members of the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Johana Krejci and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Janáček, Piazzolla and local composer Kirstin Fife. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Juilliard String Quartet The ensemble performs works by Haydn, Kurtág and Dvořák. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. (844) 626-8726.
Madame Butterfly Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists in a semi-staged production of the Puccini opera about the romance between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; also Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m. $71 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Vicki Ray The pianist gives a preview of her upcoming Piano Spheres concert. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.pianospheres.org.
Delirium Musicum The conductor-less chamber ensemble offers a program that includes baroque and classical pieces plus new work by composer-in-residence Gianluca Bersanetti. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
the loser LA Opera Off Grand presents the West Coast premiere of David Lang’s one-man opera about an aspiring concert pianist who encounters a destined-to-be-famous rival; with baritone Rod Gilfry. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.
South Bay Chamber Music Society LA Phil clarinetist Joshua Ranz joins the New Hollywood String Quartet for works by Mozart, Schubert, and Brahms. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Dept. Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Pl., Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Fiato Quartet plays string quartets by Debussy and Beethoven. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Happy Birthday, Thea! The Eclipse Quartet, pianist Mark Robson and others celebrate the 90th birthday of Scottish composer Thea Musgrave, who is slated to appear in person. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Irene Kim, and Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$55. (310) 746-4000. Also at Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $30 and up. (844) 626-8726.
PQ Sessions Pianist Gloria Cheng performs a selection of minimalist composer Terry Riley’s piano works; rising artists Danny Wood and Xiao Chen also perform. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Sherman Oaks. Sat., 7 p.m. $35. (800) 838-3006. www.brownpapertickets.com.
Snarky Puppy & The Los Angeles Philharmonic The Brooklyn-based jazz collective performs with the LA Phil under guest conductor Vince Mendoza. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000.
Symphonies for Youth: William Grant Still & The Harlem Renaissance The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly exploration of African American music, art and culture of the 1920s. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Sat., March 9. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
The Year of the Woman American Youth Symphony’s celebration of female composers includes Lera Auerbach’s “Icarus,” Susan Botti’s “EchoTempo” and Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto for Orchestra. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 470-2332.
Bachanalia Pianist Orli Shaham and members of Pacific Symphony offer a program that includes the world premiere of David Robertson’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations for piano and string quartet. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Notte Vivace Trio Celeste curates a program featuring Chamber Music OC and guest violinist Philippe Graffin. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $11-$30. (949) 854-4646.
András Schiff The pianist plays works by Janáček and Schumann in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 553-2422.
Sundays Live Pianist Elizabeth Dorman performs works by Scarlatti, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Bach. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.