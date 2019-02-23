SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 24-March 3: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Matthias Pintscher and more

Bachanalia Pianist Orli Shaham and members of Pacific Symphony offer a program that includes the world premiere of David Robertson’s arrangement for piano and string quartet of Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Irene Kim, and Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte.” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $30 and up. (844) 626-8726.
Notte Vivace Trio Celeste curates a program featuring Chamber Music OC and guest violinist Philippe Graffin. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 7 p.m. $11-$30. (949) 854-4646.
András Schiff The pianist plays works by Janáček and Schumann in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 553-2422.
South Bay Chamber Music Society LA Phil clarinetist Joshua Ranz joins the New Hollywood String Quartet for works by Mozart, Schubert, and Brahms. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
Sundays Live Pianist Elizabeth Dorman performs works by Scarlatti, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Bach. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Compose LA Salastina Music Society joins forces with Bridge to Everywhere and Hindustani vocalist Saili Oak for a program that includes Derrick Spiva Jr.’s “American Mirror” plus other works by Spiva, Reena Esmail, and Juan Pablo Contreras. The York Manor, 4908 York Blvd., L.A. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.salastina.org.
Chamber Music from Latin America Members of the LA Phil play pieces by Gardel and Villa-Lobos, plus the world premiere of Gabriela Ortiz’s “Pico-Bite-Beat.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Feldman/Butoh In this Piano Spheres offering, pianist Vicki Ray performs Morton Feldman’s “For John Cage” with violinist Tom Chiu and guest dancers, plus Cage’s “For Morton Feldman.” Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $35. www.pianospheres.org.
Johannes Moser & Till Fellner The cellist and the pianist perform works by Stravinsky, Webern, Beethoven and Debussy in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Madame Butterfly Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists in a semi-staged production of the Puccini opera about the romance between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $71 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Susan Graham The mezzo-soprano, accompanied by pianist Jeremy Frank, performs Schumann’s eight-part song cycle “Frauenliebe und leben (A Woman’s Love and Life)” plus related songs by Grieg, Strauss, Faureì, Mahler, Ravel, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Poulenc, and others in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Dudamel Conducts Mahler Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 9. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $71-$224. (323) 850-2000.
Kishi Bashi — String Quartet Live! The violinist and vocalist merges pop and classical music. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. (844) 626-8726.
Russian National Orchestra The ensemble performs Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 6, Glazunov’s “Chopiniana,” and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist George Li in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Session Composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher curates this intimate Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presentation, in collaboration with performance troupe Four Larks, featuring soprano Michelle DeYoung and works by Pintscher, Ravel, Berg and Grisey. Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $25, $45. (213) 622- 7001.
Takács Quartet Works by strings by Haydn, Bartók and Grieg. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
First Fridays at First! Trio Ondine plus pieces for flute, viola and harp. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Joe Kye The violinist-looper and vocalist mixes classical, jazz, rock, pop, etc. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
The Passion of McQueen Concert staging of a new opera in development about fashion designer Alexander McQueen; with baritone David Castillo and mezzo-soprano Peabody Southwell. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
St. Matthew’s Music Guild The Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s performs Britten’s “Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge,” Holst’s St. Paul Suite, Piazzolla’s “Oblivion” and Schubert’s “Arpeggione” Sonata featuring cellist Antonio Lysy. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Cellular Songs CAP UCLA presents the West Coast premiere of Meredith Monk’s multimedia-enhanced vocal work exploring humankind’s relationship with nature. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.
The Clemency of Titus Tenor Russell Thomas stars as the imperiled Roman emperor in LA Opera’s staging of Mozart’s musical drama; James Conlon conducts; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 24. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Gertrude Stein: There Is No There There (Or Is There?) Vocal work explores the author’s life and times. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Lantern Festival Pacific Symphony presents a family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration featuring local music and dance groups. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the orchestra his work “Transir” for Flute & Orchestra featuring flutist Henrik Heide, plus Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde (Song of the Earth)” with mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Sean Panikkar. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
The Magic Flute Pacific Opera Project opens its 2019 season with a 1980s-era video game-style take on Mozart’s romantic fantasy; sung in English. The El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 10. $20-$60. (818) 508-4200.
New West Symphony Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and Elgar’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Julie Albers. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Walkout: Past, Present, Repeat Students and Los Angeles Master Chorale singers perform this new student-created oratorio about protests by Chicano high schoolers in East L.A. in 1968. Van Nuys High School Auditorium, 6535 Cedros Ave., Van Nuys. Sat., 1 p.m. Free. (213) 972-7282.
Bradford House Chamber Concert Santiago String Quartet performs. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470.
British Viola Violist and artist-in-residence Richard Yongjae O’Neill and pianist Steven Lin play pieces by British composers Britten, Bowen, Bridge, Carter and Clarke. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Manuel Barrueco: Music of Spain & Cuba The Cuban-born guitarist plays pieces by Albéniz, Granados and others. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$45. (844) 626-8726.
Sandbox Percussion The New York-based quartet is joined by singer Elspeth Davis and experimental violinist and performance artist Pauline Lay for works by Chris Cerrone, Julia Wolfe and others. California Percussion Rentals Warehouse, 1965 Blake Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $18. www.equalsound.org.
Sundays Live UCLA Philharmonia performs Stravinsky’s “Song of the Nightingale,” Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C and Debussy’s “La Mer.” LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Daniel Wnukowski The pianist plays works by lesser-known Jewish composers from Poland who survived the Holocaust. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Dr., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 651-3704. www.lamoth.org.