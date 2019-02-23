SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 24-March 3: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Matthias Pintscher and more

Susan Graham The mezzo-soprano, accompanied by pianist Jeremy Frank, performs Schumann’s eight-part song cycle “Frauenliebe und leben (A Woman’s Love and Life)” plus related songs by Grieg, Strauss, Faureì, Mahler, Ravel, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Poulenc, and others in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.