SoCal classical music listings, March 17-24: Fauré Quartett, Pasadena Symphony and more

The Durufulé Requiem The Los Angeles Master Chorale under associate conductor Jenny Wong revisits the French composer’s classic choral work, and performs Dale Trumbore’s “How to Go On.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Friedrich Edelmann & Rebecca Rust The bassoonist and his cellist wife perform works by Bach, Mozart and others. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 651-3704.
Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Haydn’s “Harmoniemesse” and Rutter’s Requiem. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171.
Music in the Mansion The Latsos Piano Duo featuring Anna Fedorova-Latso and Giorgi Latso plays pieces by Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Phantom of the Opera Organist Dennis James accompanies a screening of the silent 1925 black-and-white horror classic starring Lon Chaney; presented by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Reverence (Hommage à Kurtág) Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Kurtág, Schubert, Rachmaninov and Bartók, plus two world premieres. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Sounds Gorgeous: Sakura Salastina Music Society presents works for cello by Beethoven, Rachmaninov, de Falla, Fauré and Gibbons. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Malibu. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org.
Stabat Mater Orange County Women’s Chorus performs Pergolesi’s 18th-century classic plus other vocal works. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$30. (949) 451-8590.
Sundays Live The Lastos Piano Duo performs works by Schubert. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Fauré Quartett The German piano quartet is joined by guest bassist Luis Primera for a program that includes pieces by Schubert, Vaughan Williams and Frank Bridge. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Glendale Noon Concerts Works by Bernstein and Stravinsky with clarinetist James Sullivan, pianist Brendan White and violinist Jacqueline Suzuki. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Pacific Symphony Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra in Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian,” plus Beethoven’s Adagio from String Quartet No. 16, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Paul Huang. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Breathewatchlistentouch: The Work and Music of Yoko Ono The artist, musician and activist is saluted in this Fluxus Festival concert with special guests including Sudan Archives, La Marisoul, St. Vincent and Shirley Manson; program contains nudity and mature content. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $32-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Flying Dream Jacaranda’s salute to African American composers includes works by Florence Price, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington and George Walker; with the Lyris Quartet and pianists Althea Waites and Cecil Lyle. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Hocket: The Composer/Performer Trio Initiative An evening of new works featuring the Hocket Duo (pianists Sarah Gibson and Thomas Kotcheff) plus other artists from the L.A. Signal Lab. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane leads the orchestra in the world premiere of James Newton Howard’s Concerto for Orchestra & Cello featuring cellist Andrew Shulman; Gabriella Smith’s “Riprap” for Marimba and Strings with marimba player Wade Culbreath; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz,” and Piano Concerto No. 14 with Kahane as pianist. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Los Angeles Master Chorale Gala 2019 Includes a preview of a new collaboration between LAMC and artist and filmmaker Doug Aitken. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $1,000 and up. (213) 972-4355.
Oscar, with Love All-star concert salutes classically-trained jazz pianist Oscar Peterson. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $57-$139. (323) 850-2000.
Pasadena Symphony David Lockington leads the orchestra in Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 featuring pianist Rodolfo Leone. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Rewind — Celebrating the Music of the ’80s! Long Beach Symphony Pops plays hits by Wham!, U2, The Cure, Kool & the Gang, Billy Joel, Journey and others. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $10 and up. (542) 436-3203.
An Afternoon With David Lockington The Pasadena Symphony music director and cellist plays works Bach and Bridge, plus his own compositions. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
The Clemency of Titus Tenor Russell Thomas stars as the Roman emperor in LA Opera’s staging of Mozart’s opera; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends next Sun., 2 p.m. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
C.P.E. Bach and Mozart Redux Con Gioia artistic director Preethi de Silva gives a solo recital featuring rondos and fantasias played on a replica 18th-century Viennese-style fortepiano. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 985 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $12-$25. (909) 624-0638.
Nowruz: Persian New Year Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony are joined by guest musicians for Dvorak’s “Carnival” Overture, Katchaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” and Rohani’s “Dance of Spring,” plus traditional Persian classical and folk music and readings from the poet Rumi. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Palisades Symphony Rossini’s “Semiramide” Overture and “William Tell” Overture, plus Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano. Palisades Charter High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 454-8040.
Sundays Live Members of Los Angeles Baroque plays pieces by Bach, Vivaldi and Telemann. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.