SoCal classical music listings, March 24-31: Lionel Bringuier with the LA Phil and more

An Afternoon With David Lockington The Pasadena Symphony music director and cellist plays works Bach and Bridge, plus some of his own compositions. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
The Clemency of Titus Tenor Russell Thomas in LA Opera’s staging of Mozart’s opera; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
C.P.E. Bach and Mozart Redux Con Gioia artistic director Preethi de Silva gives a solo recital of rondos and fantasias played on a replica 18th-century Viennese-style fortepiano. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 985 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $12-$25. (909) 624-0638.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane leads the orchestra in the world premiere of James Newton Howard’s Concerto for Orchestra & Cello featuring cellist Andrew Shulman; Gabriella Smith’s “Riprap” for Marimba and Strings with marimba player Wade Culbreath; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz,” and Piano Concerto No. 14 with Kahane as pianist. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Nowruz: Persian New Year Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony are joined by guest musicians for Dvorak’s “Carnival” Overture, Katchaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” Rohani’s “Dance of Spring” plus traditional Persian classical and folk music, plus readings from the poet Rumi. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $45 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Palisades Symphony Rossini’s “Semiramide” Overture and “William Tell” Overture, plus Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano. Palisades Charter High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 454-8040.
Sundays Live Members of Los Angeles Baroque plays pieces by Bach, Vivaldi and Telemann. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Ever Present Orchestra with Alvin Lucier Selected works by the veteran experimental-music composer including 1969’s “I Am Sitting in a Room.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
Music 101: A Symphonic Spectacular Music appreciation with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed. 8 p.m. $5. (323) 850-2000.
Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion The tabla virtuoso and company perform. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Thu., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.
Copenhagen Girls Choir The ensemble performs new original Danish music in its Southern California debut; presented by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 793-4231.
Gershwin & Ravel Guest conductor Lionel Bringuier leads the LA Phil and pianist Hélène Grimaud in a program that includes Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture” and “An American in Paris” plus Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales” and Piano Concerto in G. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.$61-$224. (323) 850-2000.
In Focus: Folk & Lyricism Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra play pieces by Prokofiev, Barber, Bartók and Peter Knell. Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Susan Svrček The pianist offers a preview of her upcoming Piano Spheres concert. Santa Monica Public Library, Martin Luther King Hall, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.pianospheres.org.
Beach Cities Symphony Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 and Barry Brisk’s Concerto for Clarinet/Bass Clarinet featuring clarinetist Bradley Cohen. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.
The Aperture Duo: Linnea Powell and Adrienne Pope Theatrical chamber-music concert includes performance art and improvisation plus works for strings by emerging U.S. and Mexican composers. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Cellist Maksim Velichkin plays solo works by Los Angeles composers. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Debussy’s “La Mer,” Hildegard von Bingen’s “De Innocentibus Rex Noster,” the world premiere of Michael Gilbertson’s “Mother Chords,” and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Andrea Obiso. UC Santa Barbara, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Sat., 7 p.m. $25-$55. Also at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Susan Svrček + Nic Gerpe: Schoenberg Reimagined This Piano Spheres presentation includes Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 2 and Six Pieces for Piano Four-hands, plus “Verkärte Nacht” with violinist Elizabeth Hedman and cellist Kate Dillingham. Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Sat., 8 p.m. $10, $15. (800) 838-3006. (Also at the Colburn School’s Zipper Hall, April 2)
UnSung Heroes Pacific Chorale performs works by female composers including Hildegard von Bingen, Lili Boulanger and Alice Parker, plus a world premiere from Karen P. Thomas. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 662-2345.
American Youth Symphony • National Children’s Chorus Works by Duruflé, Fauré, Stravinsky and Scriabin, plus the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “The Right of Your Senses”; with soprano Jessica Rivera and pianist Gloria Cheng. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$46. (323) 850-2000.
Collaboration Concert Music and dance students from the Colburn School perform in a program that includes works by Mozart, Verdi, Vivaldi, Philip Glass and others. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (213) 621-1050.
Evensong with James Onstad The tenor joins Pittance Chamber Music for a program of works by Brahms and Vaughan Williams. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20, $35; student rush, $10. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org.
Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Chamber Singers This ensemble consisting of high school-aged female vocal students performs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Pacific Symphony with Conrad Tao The pianist joins the orchestra under Carl St.Clair for Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1; program also includes Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished.” Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278.
Springtime in Watts String and trombone players from the LA Phil join the Voices of Macedonia combined choir for works by Beethoven, St. Georges and William Grant Still, plus selected spirituals. Macedonia Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1751 E 114th St., Watts. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 566 2959.
Sundays Live An honors quartet from USC’s Thornton School of Music plays pieces by Haydn, Dvorák and Gabriella Smith. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Unrestrained/Refrains Rachael Worby’s Muse/ique orchestra is joined by tap-dancer Savion Glover and violinist/vocalist Charles Yang for an improvised program. Pasadena Museum of California Art, Kosmic Krylon Garage, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $70. (626) 539-7085.