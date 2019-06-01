SoCal classical music listings, June 2-9: The Ojai Music Festival and more

2019 Ojai Music Festival Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan serves as music director for this year’s edition of the annual four-day festival, which features Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress” with Los Robles Master Chorale and student vocalists; a survey of avant-garde composer John Zorn’s chamber works with JACK Quartet and others; favorites by Debussy, Gershwin, Haydn, Messiaen, Rachmaninoff, Riley, Schoenberg, Stravinsky and Vivier; recent works by Catherine Lamb and James Dillon; plus film screenings, talks and more. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai; other area venues. Thu.-next Sun., various times. $20-$150; student discounts available. (805) 646-2053. ojaifestival.org