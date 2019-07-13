SoCal classical music, July 14-21: Dudamel with the LA Phil, the iPalpiti Festival and more

10 Years — Bravo Gustavo! Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff The conductor celebrates his 10th anniversary as artistic and music director of the LA Phil; program includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Khatia Buniatishvili plus selections from film scores by Mancini, Korngold, et al.; with members of Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com