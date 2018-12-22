The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 23-30: L.A. County Holiday Celebration and more

Tis the Season! Pacific Chorale is joined by the Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony for sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 662-2345.

White Christmas Sing-Along Screenings of the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film with on-screen lyrics. Walt Disney Concert Hall , 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 and 8 p.m. $34-$69. (323) 850-2000.

59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Family-friendly multicultural show features nearly two dozen local music, dance and choral ensembles including the Colburn Concert Choir and Young Men’s Ensemble, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Pasadena Girls’ Choir, Paso de Oro Dance Company and wheelchair ballroom dance company Infinite Flow. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 3 to 6 p.m. Free; no tickets or reservations required; first come, first seated. (213) 972-3099.