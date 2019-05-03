New in L.A. theater: ‘Anna in the Tropics,’ ‘Crime and Punishment’

Why this? The uninitiated might think, “Yeah, Weezer rhymes with Caesar, but can this coincidence carry a show?” Anybody who has experienced the Troubies’ Bardic pastiches — “Fleetwood Macbeth,” “The Two Gentleman of Chicago,” “Much A-Doobie Brothers About Nothing” — can answer definitively: And then some! Troubie favorites Matt Walker, Beth Kennedy, Rick Battaglia and Rob Nagle can make anything funny. They might also convince you that a pun isn’t just a pun when it comes to comparative literature. For instance, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is arguably the Julius Caesar of our time. Replace “sweater” with “toga” in “Undone,” and the score writes itself.