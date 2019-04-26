New in L.A. theater: ‘The End of Sex,’ plus plays responding to #MeToo and homelessness

Why this? Evolution is a natural part of any relationship, emotionally and sexually, yet it’s something we tend not to talk about, says Maria Gobetti, artistic co-director of the Victory Theatre Center and director of Gay Walch’s “The End of Sex.” The play “poses a lot of questions about people’s drives and needs for intimacy and affection,” Gobetti says, as well as speaking up for oneself and being heard. “The End of Sex” was a semifinalist for the 2016 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center National Playwrights Conference. Walch, an Angeleno, has also written for TV, with producing credits for such shows as “Summerland.” The 39-year-old Victory’s record of finding and presenting intriguing new plays is among the city’s best. Look no further than the recent “Showpony” and “Resolving Hedda.”