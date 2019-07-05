L.A. theater: An American pioneer tale reframed by a female and nonbinary cast

Why this? Though the gender-switched effect is often comic, the piece is no mere drag show parody of testosterone-fueled adventurism. By placing inclusion front and center even while exploring a historical event in which only white men were involved, the play implicitly addresses the subject of a woman’s place at the table, director Barbara Kallir said. “The ‘history under construction’ concept reframes American history so that audiences reflect not only on the heroic efforts of the American pioneers, but also on people from the time who were clearly excluded.”