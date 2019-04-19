New in L.A. theater: ‘Sister Act’ at Casa 0101, ‘Diana of Dobson’s’ at Antaeus and more

The essentials: Here’s another gender-scrambled take on Shakespeare co-directed by women. Loft Ensemble’s version of the Scottish Play features a female Macbeth and an even bolder element: Vikings! Inspired by the historical context of Shakespeare’s source — specifically, the significant presence and political impact of Vikings in Scotland and England during the time of the real Macbeth — co-directors Bree Pavey and Emma Latimer discovered instances in the play that suggest a cultural symbiosis. For example, in the original text the prophetic supernatural trio of witches were called “Wyrd Sisters”; in Norse, “Wyrd” refers to the strings of fate woven by three Norns responsible for all the destinies of the world. Leaning in to the wyrdness, the staging incorporates Nordic design themes into sets, costumes and sound, and it sports some chanting and grumbling in Old Norse.