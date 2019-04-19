Review: ‘Falsettos’ sings life’s frantic melodies at the Ahmanson

Life becomes “fights and games,” as the lyrics put it. Trina cries and laughs uncontrollably while trying to prepare dinner in the tour-de-force “I’m Breaking Down.” Various characters repeatedly declare, “I never wanted to love you” and “This had better come to an end.” Then, just when Marvin might be on the verge of fitting the pieces of his life back together, he ends the first half by sending it crashing down.