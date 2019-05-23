For Alain Boublil, the man behind ‘Les Misérables,’ the revolution isn’t over

The American-style musical had no counterpart in France. Musicals on film were popular, “but never on a stage,” Boublil says. “No one had ever brought them to France, or tried to, because there was no structure. There was not the right kind of theaters, there were no producers, there was no taste for that, and there was no tradition for that. You have such a strong tradition in America, which starts at school. Every child does musicals at school or at summer camp. It’s like ingrained in their bones, in their DNA.