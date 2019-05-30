With a cello and a cohort of female composers, Amanda Gookin pushes classical forward

Empathy and compassionate communication proved to be transferable skills, and soon Gookin found a creative way to incorporate both into her musical life. In 2016 she self-funded the first iteration of Forward Music Project, commissioning issue-driven solo cello works from seven composers — all women and all her friends or people recommended to her. The second iteration, subtitled “in this skin,” premiered in March as part of an artist residency at National Sawdust. Private donors are already lined up to fuel Forward Music Project 3.0, which Gookin said will premiere shortly before the 2020 election.