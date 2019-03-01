Why André Previn left L.A. and wouldn't set foot in the city for decades

“No, no, no. They're not standing at the city limits with a gun,” Previn said of his inclination to become a prodigal son. “That was my choice. I didn't feel like coming back during Esa-Pekka's opening season, to be absolutely blunt about it. In fact, I was trying to be nice. I would not have enjoyed having Zubin around during my first season. I want to let Esa-Pekka do his thing."