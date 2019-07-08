‘Apollo 11’ live show brings the moon landing to life in Pasadena

Grace admitted that he didn’t know much about the Apollo missions until he met Lukas Viglietti, a Swiss pilot whose enthusiasm for the missions led him to set up the organization SwissApollo to educate the public. Apollo 11’s step seen around the world — man’s first landing on an extraterrestrial body, on July 20, 1969 — was the culmination of work by an estimated 400,000 people and the fulfillment of a national dream.