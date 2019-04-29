Arlene Shechet’s new sculptures are weirdly engrossing and crazy fresh

Shechet's work is as physically immediate as it is art historically resonant. She parses sculptural conventions of finish and presentation, often staging charged conversations between an object and the structural base supporting it. She borrows methods and materials from the realm of architectural construction, casting concrete, positioning lengths of I-beam and stacking bricks. And she willfully inherits techniques from a more decorative tradition, garnishing forms with silver and gold leaf. In her sculptures, architectural order meets a sort of bodily disorder; the points of contact are concentrated, contradictory, engrossing.