Remembrance: Lunch with Carol Channing was never just lunch. It was a singular spirit in action

Our second encounter happened when I was invited to a private luncheon with her and some top editors of The Times. It was not exactly a routine invitation for a second string theater critic. It seems Channing had read a piece of mine in the Calendar section of The Times the previous Sunday. It was a rumination about going to see my daughter, an acting student at the Juilliard School, perform on stage, and this critic-mother’s dilemma about what to say. What if I didn't like what I saw?