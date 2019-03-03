Review: It took 228 years, but L.A. Opera’s ‘Clemency of Titus’ proves worth the wait

The missing piece is “La Clemenza di Tito” (The Clemency of Titus), which comes at the end of the line of Mozart’s Big Seven — the last begun, the second to last (after “The Magic Flute”) completed. The company and its maestro finally took it Saturday night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and in doing so they made the most convincing case — musically and dramatically — for this once-neglected opera that I’ve experienced so far. And yes, the piece does need some advocacy.