Desert X art show puts a Jenny Holzer installation on hold over animal welfare worries

The New York artist had planned to project text from gun violence survivors, their family members and activists, as well as snippets of poetry, onto the face of a 50-foot-high stream bank at the Whitewater Preserve in the San Bernardino Mountains, a gateway to the Sand to Snow National Monument. But a pneumonia virus has killed at least 30 bighorn sheep in the area, and the Wildlands Conservancy, which owns and oversees the Whitewater Preserve, has withdrawn permission for Holzer’s project, titled “Before I Became Afraid, 2019.”